School gets State Championship trophy

donations. a high school football team from the tennessee valley -- basking in the glory of it's historic state championship win as they got their hands on the trophy they worked through blood, sweat and tears for. waay 31's lauren cavasinni is out in florence - lauren what was it like to see all the festivities today? well - alyssa - dan - it was a huge celebration here at mars hill bible school as they received their state title trophy. hundreds of people packed into the gym at mars hill today to support and congratulate the new football 1-a state champions. as the panthers team walked in it was non-stop clapping and cheering - you could just tell how proud everyone was of this historic football team. senior colt smith's dad chris shared with me how after his son scored four touchdowns in the title game he had never felt more proud of him than in that moment. chris smith/father of mhbs player: "to have that kind of a day in that kind of a stage with the year that this team has had and what it meant for all those guys and this program it's just incredible." this trophy - the first for mars hill - but people here are saying this program is just getting started. reporting live in florence, lc, waay 31 sports