Speech to Text for Local Non-Profit Delivers Presents

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

christmas has come early for some huntsville families and veterans. "i-3 cares," a local non- profit, delivered gifts today. waay31s sierra phillips shows us what was on santa's sleigh. crotts "this is just special" i3 cares is a nonprofit branch of a government contractor - friday they spent their day delivering gifts around huntsville. reid "we're at floyd e tut fann nursing home bringing christmas cheer to the residents here" stand up "the organization had 12 different groups deliver holiday cheer to 12 different locations all over huntsville" reid "we have people at the manor house, we have people shopping with residents and we adopted 12 families in the huntsville area" i caught up with them at the veterans nursing home where they threw a party for the residents.army veteran ronnie crotts told me he was most looking forward to the refreshments crotts "we always like snacks laughs" reid "when they pop popcorn the residents really come out of their rooms so we brought 3 popcorn machines" this year instead of individual presents reid says the home asked them to bring popcorn, pajamas, and other clothes for the whole group -- something that will make the season a little brighter for crotts. crotts "it makes you feel good" in huntsville, sp waay31 news "i3 cares" has been working wit the community for seven years. this year they had a budget of 30,000 dollars and they coordinate with local social workers to choose where they take