Speech to Text for Response to Student Removed From Parade

increase. waay 31 viewers have shown a lot of interest in a story we have posted on our face book page. the story involves drew laney, a senior at athens high school who claims he was kicked out of the christmas parade for wearing makeup. so waay 31 went to the school district and spoke with superintendent trey holladay. holladay said they collected more than 10 witness statements in their investigation into what happened. he said now they're sure ... no city schools employee did anything wrong. "we don't feel like we have anything to correct. we feel like everything was done properly from band director to administration." butted "if hes violated anything or any other student or any adult has done anything wrong we would handle it through our personnel policy or our student code of conduct." holladay added that normally ... the school district wouldn't discuss something like this at all because the family educational rights and privacy act protects student privacy ... but since laney brought the story into the public first ... they are able to respond to