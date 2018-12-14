Speech to Text for Pedestrian Hit While Crossing the Street

air and online. this morning we are working to learn more information after a man was struck by a vehicle and is facing life- threatening injuries. the man was hit near the intersection of university drive and putnam drive at 9:30 pm thursday night. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now near the scene with what we know up to this point. najahe - im here on university drive where the man was struck by a car last night. within the last 30 minutes i called the huntsville police department to try and learn more on what happened - i was told they cannot answer any of my questions at this time. take vo: nearly a dozen huntsville police officers and rescue units rushed to the scene around 9:30 when the accident happened. witnesses told officers the man was run over three times near the intersection. when police arrived they shut down university drive heading westbound while investigators were on the scene. the huntsville police department tells us the man is facing serious injuries. take live: we are still trying to find more information on what happened and the condition of the victim. we will be sure to keep you updated on this story. reporting live in huntsville --