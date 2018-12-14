Clear

$3.1M Grant To Help Low-Income Families

Posted: Fri Dec 14 07:26:56 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 07:26:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

three point one million dollars in federal funds are headed to alabama to help low income families. "there's a wider gap than i think there's ever been and so we're trying to build individuals and give them the skill set necessary and the assistance needed to lift their selves out of poverty." money is part of a grant from the u.s. department of health and human services and will be split between a total of twenty different community organizations. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with just how many organizations in north alabama will be seeing some of that money.
