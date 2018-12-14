Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. within the last two hours huntsville police department tells me the pedestrian hit by a car here on university drive is currently still in the icu. take vo: nearly a dozen huntsville police officers and rescue units rushed to the scene around 9:30 last night when the accident happened. witnesses told officers the man was run over three times near the intersection. this morning---the f- b-i is investigating bomb threats that were sent to some businesses in huntsville, florence and calhoun counties. the email threatens to set off a bomb ... if a business doesn't transfer 20- thousand bitcoins to an account three point one million dollars in federal funds are headed to alabama to help low income families. the money is part of a grant from the u.s. department of health and human services and will be split between a total of twenty different community organizations. this morning---deputi es in limestone county are looking for a man theysay stole a little boy's four- wheeler.. county deputies say this man -- luis lopez -- is the man they're searching for as a main suspect in the theft. if you have any information on lopez' whereabouts, contact the sheriffs office. huntsville utilities will close monte sano boulevard from governor's drive to burritt drive southeast for replacement of a pole. the road will close this morning at 8:30 am and will reopen around 2 pm happening today, the alabama department of transportation will put a flashing signal back in operation on u.s. 31 in athens. the signal will remain in flash operation until monday the 17th outside of the new athens high school. a dangerous road in limestone county may soon become a lot safer. according to the county commissioner for the district, they plan to spend almost two hundred thousand dollars in federal funds to repair a stretch of easter ferry road, commission plans to approve the project on monday. happening today----the city of huntsville and william hooper council high school alumni will host a ceremonial groundbreaking for the council high school memorial park. the ceremony has been moved indoors to the downtown public library---which is next door to the park--at 1 pm. happening today, the countdown to alabama's bicentennial year countdown begins. governor kay ivey plans to join the alabama bicentennial commission to kickoff the countdown to the state's 200th birthday. one year from today, the state will turn 200. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as