Speech to Text for Weather Friday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

temperatures may be pleasant today, but outdoor plans otherwise won't feature the best conditions.we'l l see periods of rain, especially during the afternoon and evening.during the morning, it will be breezy as well with gusts out of the southeast up to 25 mph.overall, the chance of rain today is 80%, but it's not going to rain continuously all day long.there will be breaks in between the rounds of rain.a few rumbles of thunder will even be possible later today.the wind eases by tonight and temperatures will cool a bit.however, it's not going to be cold.lows dip into the upper 40s and for saturday, highs reach the lower 50s.under a mostly cloudy sky, scattered showers will hang around off and on through the day, eventually coming to an end overnight.that allows for a dry sunday that starts with a mostly cloudy sky and ends with some sunshine.the first part of next week is set to be lovely and seasonable.expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s.