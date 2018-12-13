Speech to Text for Deshaun Davis gets surprise senior bowl invite

wanna smile today? this video will make ya do it. auburn senior linebacker deshaun davis got a special surprise in front of the auburn team today... an invite to the 70th annual senior bowl.look at that face, pure joy,his invitaion is a little extra special since the vigor alum is from mobile, so reese's senior bowl staff made that phone call to gus malzhan, surprising davis with the news. wanna come down and play in our 70th annual game? yes sir. alright, applause. how sweet. see i was actually upset when i thought deshaun got left out..... and was thinking how can the leave the home town boy on the sidlines, but it was a plan all along. senior bowl is january 16 in mobile