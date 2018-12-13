Speech to Text for Grant will help low-income families

new at ten... 3.1 million dollars in federal funds are on their way to alabama to help bring people out of poverty... the money from the u.s. department of health and human services will be spread across twenty different organizations including 4 in north alabama... they will split roughly 600- thousand dollars between them... community action partnership of north alabama helps people struggling financially with many things... including keeping the lights on... waay 31's kody fisher is talking to one of the organizations - and someone they've helped... william dober and his family got help during the 2008 financial crisis... willilam dober/was helped by community action partnership "the economy was down and the hours were low and we just ran into a hard time." community action partnership of north alabama subsidized their utility bill... willilam dober/was helped by community action partnership "we were able to get groceries for the kids, keep the water on, gas in the vehicles. it was a big, big, help." the community action organizations in north alabama also helps people with classes for honing skills to get jobs... child care... and housing... to name a few... the ceo of the community action partnership in decatur says they're seeing more people need help... especially in more rural areas... tim thrasher/ceo of community action partnership of north alabama "there's a wider gap than i think there's ever been and so we're trying to build individuals and give them the skill set necessary and the assistance needed to lift their selves out of poverty." dober's family doesn't need the help anymore... but says the money coming will make a huge impact on people's lives... willilam dober/was helped by community action partnership "i think it makes a big difference. just the help. everybody needs help." community action partnership of north alabama tells waay 31 - the winter months are a busy time for them... they are helping people pay their heating bills... if you need help - give them... or any of the other locations in north alabama a cvall to see if you qualify for help...