Speech to Text for $200K to repair dangerous road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six... a dangerous road in limestone county may soon become a lot safer. according to the county commissioner for the district, they plan to use close to 200- thousand dollars in federal funds to repair a stretch of easter ferry road, just south of sulfur creek bridge, in athens. that's where waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking to people who live there.. and learned what they think about the possible improvements. this stretch of road here on easter ferry road may soon be getting some much-needed repairs.. i talked with folks who live nearby and they tell me it's about time. pkg: concerned resident "i want to say it's the most dangerous curve in limestone county." that's what one man had to say about the curve on easter-ferry road.. just south of the sulfur creek bridge. concerned resident l "in probably a half a mile, there's been five deaths." that concerned resident has lived near the curve for almost thirty years.. and says he's seen dozens of wrecks.. many involving injuries or death. he says he and his wife watch accidents happen from their front porch all the time. concerned resident "the last one being two weeks ago." that's why the limestone county commission is planning to spend close to two hundred thousand dollars to help fix the road.. by clearing out some trees and widening the road.. as well as repaving and re-striping it. something many neighbors say they're excited to hear. makayla barker, lives nearby "some parts of the road, you can kind of see where it's kind of falling off." but others say it's long over- due. concerned resident "too late! it should've been done years ago. look at the lives that would've been saved." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news the county commission plans to approve the project on monday, so there's no set start date as of right now, but we will let you know as soon