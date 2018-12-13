Speech to Text for Community Helps Find Stolen Four-Wheeler

a crime that shook their neighborhood. martha mcbay told me she only hopes she can be there for her neighbors like they've been there for her and her grandson brady.. saying they helped find his beloved four- wheeler. pkg: martha mcbay, grandma "we had been to town and we came home, and as we pulled up in the driveway, we noticed the four-wheeler was gone." martha mcbay says her ten- year-old grandson's day was ruined when he realized someone had taken one of his most prized possessions. brady crowe, grandson "now, i don't have a way to get to my grandma's house." so mcbay did what any good grandma would do... she worked to find brady's four-wheeler. martha mcbay, grandma "first, i called my neighbor and asked him if he saw anybody. he did, but he assumed it was somebody we knew." it wasn't... so mcbay's next step was taking to social media. she and her daughter posted in their neighborhood's community watch page on facebook.. and, immediately, people responded. martha mcbay, grandma "'we've seen this, we've seen this, it was on so-and-so road, we saw this, they stopped at my house.'" mcbay says she was overwhelmed by the help she received from her neighbors.. like surveillance video.. and was shocked at how quickly the post spread to other nearby communities who also offered support and more evidence. in fact, deputies say, because of that evidence, they were able to identify the suspect and find the four-wheeler. as for her grandson brady, he says he's glad to have his four-wheeler back.. but more than anything... brady crowe, grandson "i was wanting to catch them and get them taken care of and off the streets, so we wouldn't have anymore of this going on in our community and have it safe." and his grandma agrees. martha mcbay, grandma "if we don't do something together like this, we're not going to get rid of the drugs and all this stealing." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news sk on cam: mcbay is now encouraging other communities to create similar neighborhood watch pages to keep in touch with your neighbors and know what's going on around you... saying it's what helped her grandson get his four-wheeler back just in time to ride it over to his grandma's for