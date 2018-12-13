Speech to Text for Analytical tool not foolproof

tonight - the alabama parole board has a little more than two weeks to fix a broken system. the waay 31 i-team went straight to the man who helped create and develop a tool that let a criminal serving a life sentence out on parole. we wanted to know how the program could consider-- jimmy spencer-- a career criminal -- a low to medium risk of offending again. he's now charged with killing three people in guntersville. the "ohio risk assessment system" is supposed to look into every aspect of a criminal's past, present and future to predict the chances of committing another crime. ohio uses it as part of a 10 step process. alabama uses it only twice. waay 31's breken terry is live in franklin county where spencer was first sentenced more than 30 years ago. the leading researcher who developed the tool told me it's not full proof. it only works if the correct data is entered... something alabama admits didn't happen before the parole hearing for jimmy spencer. latessa- first of all it's just a tool it doesn't make decisions. people make decisions i drove to the university of cincinnatti to ask ed latessa about the ohio risk assessment system... also known as oras.latessa told me the goal is simple... goal: latessa- we're trying to predict in this case recivitism. he helped create it to track and more importantly rehabilitate criminals from the time they're convicted until they're released. he explained ohio's parole board uses oras from the moment someone is convicted until it's time to decide if an inmate is ready for parole. latessa- it looks at their risk factors and so you might be high risk because you use drugs, you don't have a job, and you hang around with people like yourself. i might be high risk because what i think i do is okay and i have no family support. that's how ohio uses it.alabama's parole board uses oras a little differently...the board only uses it when considering parole and the criminals likelihood to re-offend. they also use it to determine how much supervision someone gets after being paroled. latessa told me what oras should've looked at when evaluating parole for jimmy spencer... a career criminal serving a life sentence. latessa- the tool would have looked at his criminal history. it would look at his criminal thinking and patterns and it sounds like he would have scored high in both. but the career criminal with over 50 disciplinary offenses in prison didn't score as a high risk offender. the state admits it's unclear if the parole board even entered the right information into the tool at this point. latessa- it just assumes the information is correct. it assumes the person doing the tool has been trained and is filling it out properly. bobby longshore was on the parole board when people from ohio came to train members on oras.longshore who quit in 2016 said he immediately had doubts. longshore- she said this will make it easier to parole the hard cases and that just astonished me. it should never be easy to parole the hard cases. latessa agrees... and questioned why alabama's relying so heavily on oras instead of hearing from criminals, victims and families. latessa- first of all there is no one size fits all with assesment. alright. when you get a case that's an outlier it's really incumbent on the system to look at as much as you can before they make that decision because they are putting the public at risk. we found several cases where the public was put at risk by parole board decisions. the biggest mistake was the board releasing jimmy spencer. he is charged with killing martha reliford, and marie martin, plus martins seven year old great grandson colton lee on mulburry street in guntersville back in july. spencer is currently being held at the kilby correctional facility in south alabama. he will be back up in marshall county in march for a hearing. live in franklin co bt waay31. our i-team stories led to governor ivey calling for a complete overhaul of the parole board. now, the board has until the end of the month to come up with a new plan to reform the state's policies and procedures when it comes to parolees. the governor and attorney general sent the board's original corrective action plan back to the drawing board ... saying it simply wasn't good enough. the board must now focus on procedures and policies, and creating a review committee to oversee early parole cases. it must meet with victims and advocacy groups on a regular basis ... and schedule performance reviews for all parole workers. despite the governor's moratorium on early paroles, it appears the board is letting certain criminals out of prison. on december 5th, the board granted parole to - treval rayford - after serving one year of a 15-year sentence for armed robbery. the moratorium is in place until the end of the year. last year, 54 percent of the cases that went before the board were granted parole - a record. a montgomery news outlet reports the board is on track to beat that record this year. by august ... it had released more than 36-hundred inmates. the board released 38- hundred for all of