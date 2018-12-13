Speech to Text for Schools Help Virginia College Students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i met with the dean of student services. she told me her heart broke for the students at virginia college especially because they're loosing hope right before the holidays -- but she hopes her school can be the christmas gift the students need. hamlett "i have nothing to show for these last 5 months i've been in school." raqueal hamlett was devastated when she found out her school was closing. after her husband died last year she went back to school to give her three boys a better life. she told me her sons have noticed she hasn't been going to school this last week. "you not going to school no more mommy? and i'm like 'no, mommy's not going.' well i'm gonna whoop you mommy. why you gonna whoop me? because you need to go to school!" hamlett said her sons are the reason she's not giving up...but another thing keeping her going is hearing about other local schools wanting to help her finish her education. "it makes me feel better. it makes me feel like there's schools out here like drake and calhoun that believes in me." drake state says as soon as it heard virginia college was closing... it started making a plan. little "we needed students to know that we are here for them. that we have programs that align with what they were taking with virginia college. that we have student services to support them in and outside of the classroom." pamela little -- the dean of student services at drake -- told me the school offers cosmetology, business, and health science programs. she also said they offer financial assistance. hamlett told she has already applied to drake and calhoun and is waiting to hear if she's been accepted. in the meantime she's trying to figure out how to give her kids the christmas they're hoping for. she told me her son wrote to three letters to santa asking for one thing. "do you not know that you wrote down the same thing on everybody's? i was like so you're not going to get 3 playstation 4's. and he said i know mama but i'm hoping santa will get the picture by the third letter." drake college told me students can apply all the way up until classes begin on january 7th. students can also schedule tours and meet with advisors. reporting live in huntsville, rr,