Speech to Text for Victim shares story after robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a man is in the madison county jail, accused of terrorizing women as they ran their errands. police tell us trenton logan admitted to following three women home from stores so he could rob them! i'm dan shaffer. tonight ... one of those victims is sharing her story with waay 31. robin tate, "i wish it didn't happen but i'm okay and he's caught." waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight in meridianville ... where the suspect likely started following her. dan--i'm about 5 miles from robin tate's house. tate told me she thinks the suspect followed her from here---and then confronted her in her driveway...ripping her purse from her and taking off.. robin tate, victim, "i have no idea where he started following me other than they have him on film at the bank. " robin tate told me she left work wednesday afternoon..went to redstone federal credit union. that's where this surveillance image was taken of a man investigators say is trenton logan at the time of her visit. tate says after that she stopped at publix next door, headed home, and pulled in her driveway. robin tate, victim, "a man walked up and asked me...and said didn't you just leave publix? and i said yes! why? thinking i'd left something there and that's what happened and he grabbed my purse." she said she was taken off guard and fell during the struggle when logan is accused of stealing her purse. robin tate, victim , "i felt like there wasn't a lot i could have done about it because i'm always prepared and i always have a plan." tate says she is okay despite her injuries from falling on her face--- but hopes others will pay attention when out shopping because she tome me everything changed in a matter of seconds. "be very aware. he was parked at the end of my driveway. i didn't know who he was, but when he said did you just leave publix that threw me off guard. " as for hearing logan is arrested and charged with robbing two other women..she's happy he was stopped from hurting anyone else this holiday season. robin tate, victim, "i was relieved at that because he won't be able to do it for one more person." and said she doesn't have anything she'd want to say to him. "a thief is a thief. no matter how hard you work for what you have they think they're entitled to it." doctors told tate she should heal in the coming weeks.. as for her belongings--inve stigators said when they arrested logan he admitted to where he dumped them and they have been located. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. logan was arrested this morning when a huntsville police officer recognized his car and pulled him over. the sheriff's office says more charges against him could be coming. police remind everyone to stay aware of their surroundings this