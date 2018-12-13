Clear

Police: Bomb Threats Ruled a Hoax

WAAY 31's Sierra Phillips reports from downtown Huntsville

Posted: Thu Dec 13 16:49:32 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 16:49:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Police: Bomb Threats Ruled a Hoax

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with reaction from business owners. dan and alyssa ... i can tell you we know they're happening here in huntsville,they 're happening in calhoun county ... and we took a call in the waay 31 newsroom from a business owner in florence who says he got one of those threatening emails huntsville police say the threats can be traced to an ip address in russia here in huntsville i talked to one business manager who says he's not sure what he'd do if he received one of the emails. it would be pretty alarming for my sake and the employees but also this is our livelihood-- so it would be scary on a lot of different levels fbi said they are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and are working with their law enforcement partners to provide assistance. live in hsv sp waay31 news
Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events