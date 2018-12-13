Clear

DJ Durkin helping with Crimson TIde

Ex-Maryland Coach finds a new role down south

Posted: Thu Dec 13 16:39:41 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 16:39:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

dj durkin was supsented, ultimately fired this year from maryland after an investigation into his program revealed a culture of fear... now. he's is back on the college football scene, al dot com reporteed durkin's acting as a consultant for the crimson tide ahead of the orange bowl. the tide could be using durking as a defensive mind to help defeat heisman winner kyler murray. durkin was the d coordinator at florida and a michigan
