Speech to Text for Hudson Alpha Genetic Cancer Screening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

herself. ll: taking the test is super easy. all you do is place your order online, get one of these purple packets in the mail. you then unpack it, pull out your swab, swab the inside of your mouth, and send it back in. garland "i've always had to check on the family history when i go to the doctor or whatever that just says unknown." brad garland is adopted and didn't know his family history. once he had kids he decided it was time to learn more about his medical history. so he took the genetic screening test here at hudsonalpha. garland "i heard about this program and a way to find out about some of the certain markers that might indicate there was something that needed to watch out for." the genetic test helps screen for cancers like breast, ovarian, colorectal, and prostate -- all that can be linked to genetics. if you don't know your family history going back three generations you may be at risk for cancers you may not be aware of. moore "we collect a dna sample. we extract that dna from the cells. we sequence it and then we compare it to any kind of changes in the dna to other changes that are known in the public arena." ll: now the results do take about 10 days to come back. once you get them you can meet with a genetic counselor to go over your results if you want. in huntsville, rr, waay