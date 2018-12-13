Speech to Text for Collapsed Building in Russellville to Be Sold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breken? caution tape is still wrapped around parts of this collapsed building that's one of the oldest structures in downtown russellville. the mayor told me they are accepting bids on this building for the next couple of days. maureen-steele- i think we can do better. mary kay maureen-steele has lived in russellville for 36 years and says she wants to see this building brought back to what it used to be. maureen-steele- there's enough people here that maybe we could make a contribution. russellville city officials tell us if someone wants to buy this building they must put up 50,000 bond and have the plans for the historic building approved by city council. maureen-steele tells us she would want to see the building repaired and turned into a local museum. maureen-steele- make it a tourist attraction something the people can come and see as part of our history because we have a lot to contribute in this area. the city tells me while the building partially collapsed, it's still structurally sound.whoever gets the bid will have six months to make structural changes, once council signs off.maureen-steele just wants to drive by and not see gaping holes in the building. maureen-steele- i think certainly at this point in time there's been a number of pictures taken of it. russellville will close their bid applications for this building on december 17th. live