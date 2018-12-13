Speech to Text for Dispute Over Student Parade Removal in Athens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

silence on the matter. before i met laney monday i asked for an on-camera comment from athens city schools ... they declined but we did bring you their side of the story ... that drew was removed for being disobedient ... this story then got a lot of attention on line ... so i reached out to the district again ... this time they agreed to an interview ... i asked superintendent holladay if laney was removed from the christmas parade for wearing makeup and he said quote absolutely not ... he reiterated the district's initial statement ... that laney was removed from the parade because he refused to step out of the lead drum major position when his band director asked him to ... holladay told me the district took laney's accusation seriously ... he said they took several witness statements and found no city schools employee did anything wrong .. trey holladay "we don't feel like we have anything we need to correct. we felt like everything was done properly from band director to administration to what they're dealing with now." holladay said laney could be disciplined for the christmas parade incident ... more on that tonight on waay 31 news at ten ... live in athens ss waay