Speech to Text for Family of teen killed drops suit

a woman in hazel green. new at midday - the family of a teenager killed by an alabama police officer last year has dropped thier lawsuit after watching body and dash camera video of the shooting. the shooting happened after a high speed chase started in morgan county and ended in huntsville, off memorial parkway. an attorney says the family of 15 year old gabriel barnes agreed to drop the lawsuit they filed in june.... the family attorney tells al dot com after seeing quote troubling videos they now belive a lawsuit isnt viable against priceville officer, bryan smith. priceville police say smith shot barnes after a chase last year when the teen backed a stolen car into smith's patrol car and "crushed" him. the madison county district attorney's office later said the shooting