Speech to Text for Decatur Company Hiring Substitute Teachers

jes amacher, event organizer "on average, right now, per day, ten percent of the staff could be out, and we've got to make sure those are filled." jes amacher works for the company "spur" which hires substitute teachers for decatur city schools... and right now, she says they need them more than ever. jes amacher, event organizer "with it being cold and flu season right now, there's a mass need for substitute teachers." the company's goal is to hire at least eighty subs. spur said the shortage is most likely due to competing school districts, but they recently increased the pay for substitute teachers by 10% to hopefully persuade people to apply. jes amacher, event organizer "the more the merrier!" if you're wondering what they're looking for... jes amacher, event organizer "someone who can work with kids as well as can handle the day-to-day that you would deal with in a school." the evert started at 8:30 wednesday morning and by 1:30, only about eight people showed up .. which is why amacher says it's important they get the word out to have more people apply. jes amacher, event organizer "the kids need it. and if you think about a teacher who has a sick child at home, and they can't make it in that day, who's going to be there for the kids that are able to make it to school that day? we can't have empty classrooms." sk on cam: if you missed out on the hiring event here, don't worryyou can still apply for a position... if you have a smart phone, all you have to do is go to your phone's app store and download the "spur" app... that's s-p-u-r. the company tells me the app will take you through an easy step-by- step application process... and you can be done in only fifteen minutes. reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news if you apply for a substitute teaching position,