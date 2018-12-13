Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. a new provision in the federal farm bill will allow for the production of industrial hemp. alabama attorney general steve marshall says production, sale and possession of cbd oil made from industrialized hemp that contains less than 0.3 percent of t-h-c will be legal. the national institute on drug abuse says cbd oil has demonstrated clinical benefits like reducing seizures and reducing anxiety. new this morning, a cullman county man is dead after a single vehicle wreck. alabama state troopers say 54 year old david smith was driving on county road 1- 1-1-4 when he veered off the road way and his vehicle overturned. the wreck happened yesterday after noon in the jones chapel community. take a look at these surveillance pictures of a man deputies say assaulted and robbed a woman near joe quick and jimmy fisk roads in hazel green. if you know anything about this crime - call the madison sheriff's office. this morning, you are looking at the new acting police chief in hartselle. city council appointed lieutenant justin barley as acting chief... barley is taking the place of current chief ron puckett. puckett is leaving in january to be the morgan county sheriff. hobbs island road will be improved but it will also be an alternative route when cecil ashburn is shutdown in january. madison county commissioner craig hill told us they want to add guardrails to this road to stop cars from going 20 feet off the road into the flint river. happening today---beginnin g at 8:30 huntsville utilities will close monte sano boulevard from governor's drive to burritt drive southeast for replacement of a pole. the road will reopen around 2 pm. next week, students who were impacted by the closing of virginia college in huntsville can attend the planned emergency meeting. the huntsville meeting is on december 19th. that's at the huntsville career center on sparkman drive -- and starts at 2 pm. this morning, decatur city schools are still searching for substitute teachers. the school district wants to hire 80 people to fill the positions but at a recruiting event yesterday...only 8 people showed up. if you missed the hiring event, you can still apply for a position! happening today, the black patch distilling company is holding a christmas party to benefit "still serving veterans". the party is located at the blue pants brewery in madison and it