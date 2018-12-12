Speech to Text for Controversial holiday song still playing on local radio

security. tonight a california radio station is playing a controversial christmas classic again, after outrage from the community. you've probably heard of some radio stations pulling the song "baby it's cold outside" i light of the me-too movement. we sent waay31skody fisher to find out if you'll hear the song on huntsville airwaves. 96.9 says baby its cold outside has been played ten thousand times in the past week by 110 christmas radio stations throughout the country... so they aren't the only station continuing to play the song amid the calls to take it down... nats: that's just one of the lyrics in the song the me too movement has a problem with... because of date rape drug culture... while the movement is trying to get stations to stop playing it... nate adams with 96.9... nats: has actually gotten calls to make sure it's still playing... nate adams/general manager at mix 96.9 "we haven't had one complaint about this particular song and it really doesn't surprise me." they'll keep playing it because listeners want them to... nate adams/general manager at mix 96.9 "they're not going to allow us, or dictate, what we try to do and what songs we play." the station still respects the movement... and its fight to get rid of sexual assault... nate adams/general manager at mix 96.9 "we're not obviously condoning that by playing this particular song." dennis bartolotta of huntsville says its just a lighthearted song... dennis bartolotta/lives in huntsville "kind of embodies the spirit of christmas and i think people perhaps take the political correctness movement one step too far and they should just enjoy the holidays." kelsey cramer is a self proclaimed feminist... and says the outcry over the song around the country is distracting... kelsey cramer/mom of daughters "i think if people are correlating the two together i think you're downplaying what the #metoo movement really is standing for." 96.9 tells me there is not a lot of new christmas music coming out these days... but if there was... issues like this might not come up... because artists would be more in tune with the me too movement... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...