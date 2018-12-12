Speech to Text for Lady Chargers focusing on new mottos

women in action tonight at spraggins hall, lauren cavasinni is there now with more on how the team is taking charge with new mottos. the uah women's basketball team played a good anderson team out of south carolina,- but fell in a close one 69-65. they told me that they are moving past defeat with the help of these three mottos. aryn sanders/uah junior: "our motto is 'move as one.'" katie speegle/uah junior: "'becoming a champion.'" andrea lemmond/uah women's basketball coach: "'bty and that's better than yesterday'" 15 athletes embracing these words. starting with move as one - something that was repeated over and over again last year aryn sanders/uah junior: "so we all play together, we all, you know, are going to be great teammates on the court as well as on the bench." austin alum katie speegle says this chargers team lives by this phrase: "becoming a champion." katie speegle/uah junior: "i think we're really embracing that motto this year because we've really flipped our game around." what speegle means last year the chargers had a losing record - but this year - they're at four and four, and perfect in conference. andrea lemmond/uah women's basketball coach: "everything that we do as a program, everything that we do individually, we talk about being a little bit better than we were the day before and that not only means as an individual that means as a team and making the ones around you better." ll: the chargers will be using those three mottos: "move as one," "becoming a champion," a "bty; better than yesterday" going into conference play against west florida this weekend. they'll be looking to improve their conference record to three and oh. that game will be here at spraigns hall on saturday at 2. reporting in huntsville, lc, waay 31 sports.