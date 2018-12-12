Speech to Text for UAH Chargers talk Rocket City Classic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the final countdown. this tuesday is the rocket city classic, basketball fans this is going to be a treat for you. bama, chargers, liberty and fort valley state. prime time basketball. i went to the chargers campus today to find out what they're looking forward to most. i know a lot of friends are coming,a lot of friends want to see it." yeah when you got 10 local boys on your team, the whole city's coming out.guys like jj kaplan and tanner finely who were once cross-town rivals, now teammates on this charger's team. "i didn't like playing against them in high school, because they were so good, but having them on my team now, it's a great feeling." "it's nice to have their talents on our team." after uah's game with fort valley state, chargers will get to be basketball fans, watching jemison grad john petty,suit up for the tideagainst liberty. finley says mr basketball lived up to his name in high school. "he's gotten a lot better since then." finley says he's impressed with the 17 year old hazel green grad, kira lewis jr, who averaged 19 and a half points last week. "he's had to fill the role of collin sexton which is not easy to do, but he's filled the role as the freshman scorer." four teams, one night. chargers tip off at 4:30. "this will test us a lot."