Some CBD Oil may be legal in AL

desk to be signed into law... this bill would legalize c-b-d oil in alabama... thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. state attorney general steve marshall announced that change earlier today ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live in huntsville where she talked to people about the oil... everyone i've talked to today about this new development in cbd oil regulations seemed pleasantly surprised and excited that it's becoming more accessible whitney walker "i'm very thankful for alabama to do something like this." whitney walker's been using cbd oil for more than a year now at the recommendation of her doctor who concentrates on natural healing methods ... "it actually took away some back pain and then helped with migraines." she said she only uses a few drops as a pain treatment ... "it doesn't have the other part in it, the thc, that you're not allowed to have." wednesday the united states house of representatives passed the agricultural improvement act of 2018 ... known as the farm bill ... state attorney general steve marshall said it's expected to be signed into law by the president ... and once it is ... cbd oil made from industrial hemp that has a thc concentration of not more than .3 percent can be legally produced, sold, and possessed in alabama ... "on one hand it will be great because of the accessibility, on the other hand making sure you're getting the right kind." the new law won't stop state lawmakers from making laws to restrict or regulate industrial hemp production ... so this doesn't mean you'll be able to make, sell, or have cbd oil free and clear ... but walker it will be an option for more people looking for a more natural approach to wellness ... "you want to do natural, holistic, as much as you can. this is helpful, and yes you want to choose that route." the state's past guidance still applies to cbd oil made from marijuana or from hemp with a thc concentration higher than .3 percent ... you can find the new and old guidance on our website ... waay tv dot com live in hsv ss waay 31