Speech to Text for Stabbing victim found at Blackburn Road in Limestone Co.

new at four... a woman is behind bars after deputies say she stabbed a man in the stomach. it happened on chris way, off of blackburn road in athens. that's where we find waay 31's scottie kay who talked to neighbors after the incident... scottie? the scene is clear now, but this is the road where deputies found the suspect walking after they say she was involved in a domestic dispute where a man was stabbed in the stomach.. less than a mile away. "it's bad. everyone here hates each other. i mean, there's a lot of thieves, and i think two or three child molesters here. eddie maldonado is twenty-two years old and has lived in the same neighborhood on chris way for most of his life.. but he says he's hoping that changes soon, saying it's a dangerous place and he wants his family to move. eddie maldonado, lives in neighborhood "i'm worried about my two little sisters' safety. so when he heard there was a man stabbed just a couple doors down from his home.. he says he wasn't shocked. instead, he said it confirmed everything he already knew about his neighborhood. he told me he believes the stabbing had something to do with drugs. eddie maldonado, lives in neighborhood "this neighborhood is just bad on it. i mean really bad. it's just horrible." maldonado says that's why he intends to move.. and hopes others will stay away as well. eddie maldonado, lives in neighborhood "i recommend people who want to move here, don't move here. the stabbing victim was taken to huntsville hospital and he's expected to be okay. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay