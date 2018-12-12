Speech to Text for Farm Bill Could Allow Hemp Crops in Alabama

suspect's name.. new this evening... the farm bill is on the president's desk. in the last two hours .. the house gave its approval. among the laundry list of items it contains is one that could create a new cash crop in alabama...hemp. waay 31's sierra phillips found, it's been a long time coming. im here at lowe mill in huntsville where the owner of a textile studio explained why hemp is so valuable, and how this could change the industry.< "absolutely, yes, we will be carrying hemp in the future" roo kline has been working with textiles for a decade. she says hemp is a great product to work with kline "its very strong, as it wears overtime it becomes very soft." it's used in a variety of products like paper, rope, even car parts. and until now, cultivating it for industry was illegal. kline "when people hear hemp they hear cannabis, they hear marijuana what they're not understanding is hemp is actually a different plant" and contains only trace amounts of the chemical in marijuana that makes people high. in 2016, alabama legalized the study of industrial hemp. auburn researchers found .. alabama's climate will be ideal for cultivating it... a potential boon for the ag industry. kline says when used it fabric .. hemp can be compared to cotton or linen and will make its way to her store sometime soon kline "its a beautiful fiber to work with " in hsv sp waay31 news the measure is also a boon for the c-b-d industry - that's cannabis oil used for medicinal purposes. critics though, fear it paves the way to ultimately making marijuana legal in america.