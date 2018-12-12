Speech to Text for Earthquake felt in Alabama

this afternoon we're hearing from people who felt an earthquake centered in southeast tennessee. the 4.4 magnitude quake hit decatur tennessee around 3:30 this morning ... and rattled windows from atlanta to knoxville. "i got a little window there beside me and it started shaking" and some of you felt it right here in north alabama! waay 31's sierra phillips is in huntsville this afternoon with reaction from people who got the rude awakening. sierra? here in huntsville some people told me they slept through the shake -- but one woman told me this is her last sign to get prepared for the worst case scenario halligan "my husband was like ahh i don't know about that and i was like well you never know" rachel halligan says around 3:30 this morning, she and her husband were discussing the idea of putting together an emergency bag to prepare for the worst. "and about that time is when the earthquake happened" she says at first she didnt know what it could be "the house started shaking the windows were rumbling it was just a really loud rumble" right near where the quake happened in decatur tennessee one resident says he thought it could be an explosion "i said my goodness something blowed up up in town...and it lasted a little longer than a normal explosion" for now halligan says shes going to go ahead and put together that emergency bag "whatever we can grab, odds and ends things just to have on hand just in case"