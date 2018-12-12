Speech to Text for Hobbs Island Road Improvents

new at six... you're taking a look at hobbs island road in madison county, as seen from waay 31's sky- tracker. the road crosses the flint river and will be an alternate route when "cecil ashburn" is shut down in january. but tonight we've learned ... hobbs island is about to get its own face lift. we sent waay 31's sydney martin to find out why the changes are needed - and if the work will be done during the cecil ashburn closure. trish sanchez, lives in madison county ' it's a lonely stretch of highway. it's in the country. " trish sanchez told me she drives hobbs island road every day to get to work so she was excited to hear the road will soon be safer. craig hill, madison county commission "we know that's a dangerous section of road there. there isn't any shoulder there, so as far as widening shoulder there we can't." syd, "madison county commissioner craig hill told me they want to add guardrails to this road to stop cars from going 20 feet off the road into the flint river." hill said the improvements will start after the first phase of the cecil ashburn widening project, once that road is partially re- open. hobbs island is one of three routes the city has encouraged drivers to consider during the cecil ashburn repairs...however-- hill wants drivers to be aware of the potential dangers of the road. craig hill, madison county commission "they need to make sure they pay attention to posted speed limits because there are sections of that road as any other road." hill said drivers need to obey the 45-mile an hour speed limit, or risk going off the road. craig hill, madison county commission "if you don't follow those speed limits posted it could cause problems. " and sanchez told us when there's bad weather.. the road is more dangerous. trish sanchez, lives in madison county, " i mean i drove to work yesterday and there was frozen fog over the flint river. so, i would have probably felt a little more comfortable if there would have been some guardrails, but i had to slow down to a crawl. " in madison county sydney martin waay 31 news. the hobbs island road improvements will cost more than a million dollars. the county and state will pay for it .. with the state picking up the majority of the tab. the city has already released its list of options for alternate routes while cecil ashburn is closed... here's a look at your options to get to or from the hampton cove area ... governors drive... highway 72 to rock cut road... and south memorial parkway to hobbs island road.. the city of huntville already approved changes to one alternate route. the intersection of rock cut road at 72 will be widened -- and there will be a temporary traffic signal during the