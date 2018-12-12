Speech to Text for Earthquake Rocks East Tennessee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the tennessee valley authority is eyeing improvements after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake this morning in east tennessee! thankfully - all their facilities seem to be functioning normally today. people as far south as arab told us they felt it the early-morning tremor! "the house started shaking the windows were rumbling it was just a really loud rumble" thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer.. the quake happend within the new madrid seismic zone, which stretches across several states- including alabama... waay 31's breken terry joins us now live with what tva is doing to ensure the least amount of damage if the fault line were to shift. breken? i am here at tva's property in muscle shoals and they tell us because northwest alabama is in the seizmic zone of the new madrid fault like they are tubbs- it's sorta scary to find out it was that close. frankie tubbs tells us he's used to bad weather living in north alabama but not an earthquake. he said it's a little concerning a 4.4 magnitured earthquake hit 9 miles from spring city tennessee. tubbs- i know tva has got nuclear plants in that area up there. tva said everything checked out at their tennessee facilites and there have been no damage reports from that earthquake. tva told us they know the threat of earthquakes are real... espically a threat from the new madrid faultline because of this they plan on moving earth around pickwick dam, creating berms, and placing rock on the southside to reinforce it just incase. tubbs- they need to be prepared because memphis i know is real close to that fault. memphis is only about a 3 hour drive from the shoals and others tell us they're glad tva is taking a proactive approach to an earthquake threat. herston- i would think so espically as bad as the earthquake was back in 1811-1812. a lot of people i spoke with today told me they wouldn't know what to do if an earthquake hit... what you should do is get under a sturdy table and hold on until the earth stops shaking. live in muscle shoals bt waay31 news. thanks breken... as she mentioned -- we could be impacted by a major earthquake if the new madrid fault were to shift! waay 31 meteorologist chris smith joins us now from the storm tracker weather center with a look at how it makes the tennessee valley so suscepible to quakes!