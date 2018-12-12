Clear

Rocket City Classic This Tuesday

Four teams battle it out on the court

Posted: Wed Dec 12 16:30:28 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 16:30:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

it beginning to look a lot like rocket city classic!!! the event is this tuesday. at the vbc. uah and fort valley state tip off at 4:30 followed by alabama and liberty. 13 local players are in this showcase. waay 31 is a proud sponsor. we'll post the link to tickets on our website. but bring your fam and friends and come out for top tier basketball in downtown huntsville.
