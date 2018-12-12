Speech to Text for Police Preventing Holiday Crime

dan, alyssa -- huntsville police told me they've only had five incidents in shopping areas this year. that includes trespassing, people begging for money, and people using fraudulent credit card. the department told me it credits officers being visible to deterring crime. hunter conn, works in huntsville "you know there are nuts out there that are going to try to get you so you gotta be on the offense." hunter conn told me he is always aware when he's out shopping. huntsville police say most people aren't though...and that's where having extra officers on patrol helps. officer charles draper, huntsville police, "9 times out of 10 nobody is paying attention to what's going on around them, so we kind of step in and do that." huntsville officer charles draper tells me so far this holiday season officers have only written five reports in shopping areas.. last year 10 reports were written for stealing, panhandling, using other peoples' cards and getting into fights inside stores. hunter conn, works in huntsville ""they're trying to get the best deal on different stuff like that. so they're probably not looking and watching their surroundings and stuff." officer draper told me not only do shoppers feel safer.. but working the overtime also makes the holiday a little easier financially on his family. officer charles draper, huntsville police,"i've done it 4 or 5 times this year."it's a bonus to have a little extra coming in to help offset the holiday bills." and conn told me it helpsknowing his mom is safe when she's out doing her holiday shopping. hunter conn, works in huntsville ""it does worry as far as my mother getting out like that but she's kinda a pistol and i think she could handle it." huntsville police will continue to allow officers to work overtime in shopping areas through the new year. and although the program is helping prevent crime they want everyone to stay alert. live in huntsville