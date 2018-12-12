Speech to Text for Increase in Gas Tax proposed

after 26 years, lawmakers here in alabama believe they can and should pass a gas tax increase in the new year. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live this morning along franklin street with what's driving this push for an increase. good morning, will. good morning. alabama is one of the lowest taxed states when it comes to gas at only 20.91 cents per gallon, according to gas foundation dot org. vo: house majority leader nathaniel ledbetter tells waay 31 that an increase is seriously needed to fund infrastructure improvements. he puts the odds of a 6 to 10 cent increase passing at about 75 percent. that's partly due to pressure coming from companies who said in order for them to expand here in the state, they want to see improvements to infrastructure. some folks we spoke with say they're completely on board for the increase. "whether you're a republican, or you're a democrat, or whatever your political views are; if you're working, tax paying, citizen this is what we want to see our tax paying dollars go for." a compromise between proposals from the house, senate and governor's office is needed before such a plan can move forward. live: alabama isn't the only state looking at an increase. according to the chicago tribune, just yesterday, several mayors in illinois gathered to call for a 20 to 30 cent gas tax increase in order to fund a new transportation bill. reporting live in huntsville, will robinson-smith,