Speech to Text for Earthquake in Tennessee

breaking news this morning-- an earthquake hit in tennessee this morning-- and could be felt here in huntsville to as far south as atlanta. the united states geological survey-- or usgs-- reports the magnitude 4-point-4 quake hit in decatur, tennessee just after 3:15 this morning. that's in between chattanooga and knoxville. a 3-point-3 magnitude aftershock was felt about 13 minutes later. we've called the abc station in chattanooga-- and so far there are no reports of any damage. kate on earthquake