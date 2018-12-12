Speech to Text for Rachel Baker signs with Mercer University

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com. rachel baker commited to play softball at mercer university when she was a freshman. todays' signing day a long time coming for the madison academy in- fielder. but she hasn't always played softball. after moving to the tennesese valley from maryland, she played baseball, until her friend suggested moving to fast pitch. she said well why are you playing baseball, so i started playing softball and ever since then its just been great. i've missed out on friend things during the summer but having this moment right here is worth it.