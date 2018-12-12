Speech to Text for Local players in Rocket City Classic

the final countdown is on till the rocket city classic. alabama uah, libery and fort valley state all hitting the court at the v-b-c. december 18. you'll want to get your tickets because a lot of local guys will star in this showcase. john petty kira lewis jr will start for the tide. riley norris representing albertville on alabama. bama takes on liberty at 7 tuesday. for the chargers, chase fiddler, david anderson, riley webster tanner finley and calvin walker repping north alabama on the roster... but wait theres more jj kaplan dillon harding tyler maze dalton barkley and jeff english, tons of local talent. don't miss them play fort valley state