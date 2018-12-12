Speech to Text for Gas tax being seriously considered

overnight. a six to ten cent per gallon gas tax increase will be seriously considered in the alabama legislature next year. its to pay for road and infrastructure improvements.. and the house majority leader says it has a very good chance of passing... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville finding out why - and what drivers think about a new tax... alabama is one of the lowest taxed states when it comes to the price at the pump... and there has not been a tax increase on gas since 1992... house majority leader nathaniel ledbetter told me no lawmaker in montgomery wants to raise taxes... but he says this is desperately needed... nats: the sound of fresh construction is exactly what would happen across the state if a gas tax increase passes... as new infrastructure projects would get the green light... rob clay/driver "i'm absolutely for it as long as long as its going to infrastructure." not all drivers are on board with the idea... nats: trayce hill/driver "they get so much money out of us, whether it be the legal system and all types of stuff. i feel like they can find it elsewhere other than gas." nats: kody fisher "house majority leader nathaniel ledbetter tells me there is a 75% chance of this legislation passing next year, in part because companies are pressuring the legislature to improve roads here in alabama." nathaniel ledbetter/alaba ma house majority leader "we've had people, ceo's, from different corporations and stuff say they're not going to expand unless alabama improves their infrastructure." even with companies spurring the action forward... ledbetter says there will likely be a debate over how much the tax will be and if it should be passed at all... for clay... the decision is a no brainer... rob clay/driver "whether you're a republican, or you're a democrat, or whatever your political views are; if you're working, tax paying, citizen this is what we want to see our tax paying dollars go for." ledbetter gave no timeline for how long it would take to get legislation passed... because there is a governor backed option... a senate backed option... and house backed option... and compromise between the three will have to be done... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31