Speech to Text for Father Inspires Adoption Fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police. tonight -- one athens family is raising money for families in the area who need help covering the cost of adopting a child... this comes just days after the death of their father... waay 31's sarah singleterry sat down with the family today -- and learned why the family wants to give back when they've lost so much ... dana pressnell "let's just go do it. let's just go be jesus, and we'll help as many families as we can on their adoption journey." dana pressnell and darren sides' dad ... herbert sides ... died unexpectedly of cancer sunday ... darren sides "when he passed unexpectedly we said 'what can we do for the community?'" they tossed around a few ideas ... dana pressnell "we were brainstorming as a family several different fundraisers." and landed on adoption ... 13 years ago dana and her husband adopted their daughter huntley ... a decision her dad wasn't fond of at first ... darren sides "it's new to him. the way he came up and stuff you didn't hear about adoption." dana pressnell "he had only heard the horror stories that you would see on tv about adoption, and he was like 'no, no, no.'" until he met huntley ... darren sides "his heart would melt when he would hear stories of adoption." dana pressnell "it is just a complete change of heart. it's almost comical." the pressnell's know all too well the financial burden that can come with adopting a kid ... "home studies, social work fees, background checks, fingerprint checks." and they know those costs can add up ... "you could spent 15-30 thousand dollars easily." that's why dana, darren, and their mother becky sides have agreed to match the community's giving up to 15 thousand dollars in order to help cover adoption costs for other local families ... if you want to donate to the herbert's heart for adoption fundraiser ... click on this story on our website ... waay tv.com in athens ss waay 31 news the fundraiser will stay open until march 5th of next year ... that would have been herbert sides' 73rd birthday. the fundraiser opened last night and the community has already donated more