Speech to Text for WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: How hoarding hurts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight, a waay 31 i-team investigation closely examines the problem of hoarding in the tennessee valley. the disorder often hurts families in many ways ... including damaging relationships. waay 31 learned it even affects local first responders and can put their lives at risk. waay 31's greg privett explains how hoarding hurts . and how its consequences are piling up around us. from floor to ceiling . barely any room to move. <<allen covered >"something i didn't grow up with. i didn't understand until i saw it firsthand." decades ago, one man came face- to- face with hoarding. <23-39-29 allen >"my wife tried to warn me. she told me that they were hoarders. and i really didn't understand what that meant." allen wants us to hide his identity ... because hoarding has hurt his family.it all started when his wife's parents offered to let the couple move into their second home.it was already occupied . packed with stuff. <allen >"everything was little goat paths between all the boxes and the furniture. and everything was stacked up. and it was really hard to move around." the couple had to contend with bag after bag of clothes. . boxes of expired food . rats, rat droppings, and dirty air. <allen >"no matter how much we pleaded to clean the house out, she refused. that was her stuff. and you weren't going to mess with her stuff." allen says his wife started suffering severe allergic reactions. still, her parents did nothing about their hoarding. <23-46-12 allen >"it's mind-boggling really. i don't understand how somebody could care more about like a thing than like a family member or person." <christy jacob -- cu >"an enormous amount of stress and tension and conflict." "family members become very frustrated. and i think the person with the hoarding issue becomes more and more isolated. and even though it's their behaviors, they don't see that." therapist christy jacob says families often make the mistake of trying to understand why a hoarder just won't clear it all out. <christy >"because they try to approach an illogical or irrational problem with ration and logic. and it doesn't always work in bringing awareness to that person." jacob says most hoarders are 55 and older. they often become isolated, withdrawn, and increasingly depressed. "it can even get to the point of them not allowing other people to enter the home." experts emphasize: hoarding is a mental disorder, not a choice. and is often linked with other mental conditions. <christy >"most often in about 75 percent of the cases of hoarding, you'll see actually a co-morbidity of presence of depression or mood disorder and an anxiety disorder." hoarding can be deadly. the national fire protection association says many fire departments are seeing more fires, related injuries and deaths because of hoarding. huntsville fire and rescue told waay 31 . this also puts loved ones and firefighters at risk. <nats of sirens > greg standup "like firefighters, emts face dangerous challenges at hoarders' houses.hemsi tells us when one of their ambulances pulls up, their people have a tough time getting to the patient. boxes, trash and piles of clothes make it nearly impossible to get a stretcher and medical equipment inside." <nats > when the hoarding is bad enough, emergency workers contact the department of human resources. morgan county's d-h-r says "inadequate shelter" is enough for them to take action . especially when children or disabled adults are involved. <23-56-56 >"it just starts building up. and it gets away from you." don myre has seen it all. "i think it's a lot bigger than people the general public know." these are photos from hoarding clean-up jobs . carried out by his company. family members or hoarders able to admit their problem . reach out for help. <23-57-53 > "oh, it's huge. it's huge for them to let me in because they know that once i'm in, it's not a secret anymore." myre's crews wear protective masks, gloves and boots. he says hoarders face serious health risks. 'especially if there are feces or there's rodent feces or there are other things in there that cause you know, you inhale those things and it's bad for you." some never escape the hell-on-earth caused by hoarding. <23-46-25 allen >"her possession was more important to her than my well-being or my wife's well- being. and that's just not really something that i could ever comprehend." allen's family cut off ties to his in-laws. hoarding has practically ended that relationship. <23-45-39 allen >"not much of one. no. we don't -- we don't really speak. it's done a lot of lasting damage." greg privett, waay 31 news.> counselor christy jacob advises family members to educate themselves and learn about their loved one's hoarding disorder. she says it's important to continue reaching out to the hoarder. and to seek help -- either for the hoarder or themselves. that might lead to the hoarder agreeing