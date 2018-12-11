Speech to Text for House hit by 2011 tornado damaged in fire

see jackson -- please call police. new information... tonight we know a house fire in harvest overnight started while the family who lived there was responding to a different emergency! we've learned the fire started in the kitchen - and the flames spread shortly after the man living there was in a car crash! waay 31's sierra phillips spoke with neighbors to learn why rebuilding will be so tough.. i'm here at that home in harvest that caught fire overnight-- fire investigators say they suspect when the homeowner got into that crash around midnight, his daughter ran out to help him possibly leaving something in the kitchen and that may have caused the fire kathy whitfield - neighbor "i feel sorry for them cause you know they come along way you know, a really long way ..." the homeowner's first rebuild was after the infamous 2011 tornado that swept through this area-- you're looking at footage from around this area after those storms take sot: kathy whitfield - neighbor "they were rebuilding the house cause they got hit by the tornado" now the family is without a home again--- a family member who didnt want to go on camera expressed to me this bad luck is just heartbreaking take sot: "god help em, you know give them back their strength, i know its hard, but give them the strength to climb on back up" now a family member who lives next door didnt want to go on camera but says tonight the homeowner is healthy after his car crash i gave her my number to give to him but i havent heard from him just yet in harvest sp waay31