Speech to Text for Eliza Coffee Memorial property zoned as residential

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening... we're learning more about what will happen to the old eliza coffee memorial hospital in florence. the new "north alabama medical center" opened a few miles away just last thursday. waay 31 was there as staffers carefully moved patients from one facility to the other. and tonight we've learned - the old hospital will be torn down over time. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the hospital that's now out of commission ... to tell us about the next steps for the property. breken? large fences are now wrapped around eliza coffee memorial hospital meant to keep people out for safety reasons. neighbors tell me they want to see something replace ecm that goes along with the historic neighborhoods surrounding it. osborne- it's dark at night and the traffic has disappeared so those are very big changes. jacquie osborne has lived near ecm for decades and says it's a bit odd not seeing the hospital lit up. osborne- i look out my back window and i don't see the lights so that's a different scene. florence city council members told waay31 they have zoned the old property as residential, which means it can't be developed for commercial or industrial use.a developer will have to get plans approved by the city ... and neighbors here like that idea. osborne- well it's very necessary. this is a historic neighborhood so they are being very careful about what will occur in that area. they want to make sure it's either residential housing or something very appropriate. osborne tells me she wants to see something go in that's attractive and matches the historic neighborhoods near the hospital. osborne- well residential housing would be our first priority. the city needs more single family homes in it. we've had a lot of apartments built recently but we need more single family homes and i'm sure there will be some business go in on college st there will be a little bit of business go in and that will be a benefit to that whole west side area. city council members tell me large equipment still needs to be moved from the old hospital then a gradual demolition will happen over the next coming months. live in flo bt