'tis the season to give and receive ... and unfortunately that means crooks are on high alert. but tonight ... we've learned about a new tool huntsville police are using, that can help you get your stuff back if it's stolen. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department to show us how it works, and how successful it's been. dan, demetria-- anyone sitting at home right now can go to report-it-dot com create an account and and insert serial numbers, pictures and receipts of their electronics.. and if they ever get stolen-- police around the country might be able to help you get your stolen items back. ron cooper, lives in huntsville , "i think it's smart because a lot of time people will take those devices to pawn shops and then the police can recover them and you can get your items back." that's exactly why huntsville police said the city invested on leads online...the city requires pawn shops to enter serial numbers anytime items are being pawned..so officers can locate stolen property being sold for cash. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police, " "prior to having leads online criminals actually came to north alabama to pawn some items because they knew leads on line was not here." huntsville police use two systems ... leads online for businesses, and report it for individuals. lieutenant michael johnson said in the year they've used the services, they've recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen electronics. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police, " "it's actually a preventive tool as well. when criminals know law enforcement have these tools and can catch them they are less likely to commit a crime." he explained the websites have been around for years---and law enforcement across the country uses it-- and now investigators are bringing stolen items back here that made it across the country. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police, " "we have an investigator who has said he's found property as far as california." ron cooper told me now that he knows about the site..he plans on registering and encourages everyone else in the area to as well. ron cooper, lives in huntsville , "if you're not registered it's just an item. there is no way to identify it. you have to get that serial number and register it." huntsville police told me they encourage anyone who receives an electronicdevi ce this holiday season to register the serial number just in case your item is ever stolen. live in huntsville