Speech to Text for Rare Blood Donation Needed

spending is reasonable. new at four... lifesouth blood center is teaming up with a local islamic center to track down a rare form of blood for a little girl in florida. two-year-old - zainab mughal - is battling a rare form of cancer and is in need of blood donations. the problem is her blood is so rare, donors are hard to come by. waay 31's rodneya ross visited lifesouth to learn more about how they're helping - and the need of donations for rare blood conditions. lifesouth told me that it's not often that they have someone that requires a rare blood but when they do it can be difficult to find someone else with that blood type which is why they hold these drives. franchois "i think it's less than 4% of the pakistani, indian, and irani ethnic background that are missing that antigen like she is." lifesouth's community development director eric franchois told me that's how rare the blood is that little zainab mughal needs for her treatment zainab is missing the "indian b" antigen and needs donations from someone of her ethnicity who is also missing the antigen. franchois said it isn't uncommon for someone with a blood disorder to need a donation from someone of their own ethnicity. take sickle cell anemia for example. "we typically look at other donors that are african american because they have similar antigens and markers on their red blood cells that would highly reduce the amount of adverse reactions that patient's gonna have when they get a transfusion." franchois told me this is why it's important for people of all races and ethnicities to donate blood. even though the blood drive in huntsville for the little girl hasn't happened yet -- the word is already spreading quickly. i met a man at lifesouth who came in to donate after he read her story on social media. dale schrimsher "i seen the ad on the child and i just wanted to come in and see if i can be any kind of help to them. i have o positive blood and that's what they use in a lot of children." so far only three people -- two in the united states and one in the united kingdom -- have been a match for the toddler. franchois said people should still donate whether they're a direct match or not. franchois "you might need someone very specific to be your blood donor and while you may not have a rare blood disease or cancer that requires that you have one particular donor or pool of donors you're a match to someone out there that needs blood." ll: lifesouth tells me if you know you have a rare blood type, they encourage you to donate just in case you are a match for someone who's in need of your blood type. reporting in madison, rr, waay 31 news. lifesouth and the huntsville islamic center are holding a blood drive this sunday from nine to four at the islamic center on