Speech to Text for School Lunch Changes Coming

you've probably heard ... changes are coming to your kids' school lunches. the trump administration is rolling back regulations championed by michelle obama. and that means noodles, biscuits, and other "refined grains" could be on the menu. we sent waay 31's sierra phillips to find out when it will happen, and get reaction from parents. "it doesn't surprise me that they would change the guidelines for any school lunches because things change so often" amy miller is a madison county mom of three. she says it's a good thing some school lunch guidelines are on the chopping block miller "it seems like especially in the last 5 year there has been so many changes to what we learn about, and especially the dietary needs for children" right now- public schools are required to serve lunches with 100 percent whole grains and flavored milk must be fat free the madison city schools lunch coordinator told me this is a significant reason why they've seen a drastic drop inschool lunch participants and kids are opting to bring their own lunch right now alabama offers some exceptions-- if school districts can prove kids aren't eating the whole grain options, or if foods have a particular cultural history like grits, districts can apply for a pass miller "some kids wont eat bread if it doesn't look like white, i mean white white, i have one of those too" new guidelines would allow lunches to go down to 50 percent whole grain, and 1 percent for flavored milk miller "i have 2 that are very picky and its almost better that they eat something" local officials told me even with these potential changes to their guidelines, they probably will not go all the way down to 50 percent-- and their main priority is the health of the students. in madison county sp waay31 news local officials tell us the new guidelinesfirst have to be sent to the state. then it will filter down to the districts. it could be some time before kids