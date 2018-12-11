Speech to Text for New Luxury Apartments Coming To Athens

man. new at four... a new luxury apartment complex will soon come to athens.. but not everyone is excited about it. the athens city council approved the 456-unit complex at last night's meeting... it will be on lindsay lane, just south of highway 72 in athens. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with people who live nearby and found out why they think the new complex will be more of a disruption than an improvement. i'm standing in the backyard of a home that belongs to a man who has lived here in the whitfield colony subdivision for more than thirty years... and this is the kind of view he's had since he moved here. but that view will soon disappear when luxury apartments are built right here. pkg: garnett crask, lives in athens "this is where i put my roots down. it's where my neighbor put his roots down. all the way up to the end of the street." garnett crask has lived in the same home for thirty-three years.. and says one of the things he enjoys most is watching deer from his sunroom. but after the athens city council approved a new apartment complex to be built in his backyard.. he says he'll no longer see those deer.. and thinks his privacy will be taken away. garnett crask, lives in athens "they picked the worst, in my opinion, the worst possible location to test if these high-end, luxury apartments are going to be a benefit to the community." crask says he's worried the apartments will be too pricey and no one will want to rent them.. causing the rent to go down and the clientele to change. he says that makes him worry about the value of his home. garnett crask, lives in athens "as soon as they bring in the first bulldozer to start building the apartments, our property values here will go down by one- third." i talked with another man who's lived in athens his entire life and thinks the apartments are a great idea. marcus baker, lives in athens "it will bring growth to the city economically, and, then, it will give people a chance to look at athens in a totally different light." some people think, with the mazda-toyota plant bringing in new jobs, the apartments are a nice touch.. but crask feels differently. garnett crask, lives in athens "those are blue-collar workers and assembly line workers. they're not going to want to rent and pay this amount of rent, i don't think." crask also says traffic is already bad enough in the area.. and he thinks the apartments will just make it worse. however, because the decision is now final... garnett crask, lives in athens "we'll have to just adapt." reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news the apartment complex will be gated and will have two pools, two clubhouses, two dog parks, a five-acre park, and a walking trail. according to city officials, the project is expected to take at least five years to complete.