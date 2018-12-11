Speech to Text for Road Crews Treated Roads After Ice Formed

you're taking a live look at monte sano boulevard - as the remaining snow melts from yesterday's winter weather. crews treated roads across north alabama overnight to keep you safe on your drive in... but even still - we reported on multiple crashes on i-565, leaving some to wonder why crews waited until the ice started to form, to treat the roads! thanks for joining us i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetriamcclen ton. waay31's sydney martin went to madison public works and got answers. syd "workers out here in madison are out here unloading the sand gravel treatment that was place on icy roads in madison monday night. they're also cleaning the equipment used to treat the roads." eight workers were called in around eleven thirty monday night when dispatchers called madison public works saying the roads were getting icy. mike gentle, madison public works"if you treat them earlier when you have more traffic it's just going to blow it off and you'll have to come back and redo it.. so that's just a waste of materials." mike gentle with madison public works told me that's why no treatment was put down earlier in the day. gentle said about 1000 pounds of ice melt and 2 truckloads of sand and gravel mix were used to treat the roads. something one man told me he thinks drivers took advantage of. walter friend, lives in madison county, "nobody slows down anymore. they get faster when there's rain and ice." that's why walter friend waited until tuesday afternoon to leave his house....even though the roads were treated. gentle told me workers spent tuesday taking inventory to figure out what needs to be ordered after monday night's freeze. mike gentle, madison public works ""we do go get more grave and sand mix when we need be because you never know how big or small of an event you'll have." and friend told me he will avoid driving whenever the roads ice. walter friend, lives in madison county "i don't go out when it's icy early in the morning..at my age i can't tell when i hit those soft spots." in madison sm waay 31 news. we asked if they could have treated the roads with brine ... and they told us it's too expensive, but the state uses it. the alabama department of transportation told us they pre-treated bridges and overpasses to our west, but not here in huntsville or sand mountain, based on weather conditions. you may have noticed ice not only on the roads ... but on the trees and grass. waay31's meteorologist chris smith joins us from the weather center to explain the phenomenon called freezing fog, which certainly didn't help the situation this morning. chris?