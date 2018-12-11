Speech to Text for Limestone Co. Woman Offers Reward for Stolen Items

new at six... a limestone county woman is offering a cash reward after someone broke into her home and stole her valuables. that includes a gun! she told waay31's scottie kay ... she's more concerned about getting her stuff back than catching whoever's responsible. amanda qualls tells me the reward she's offering will take away from her christmas fund, but she says getting her sentimental items back will make it all worth it. pkg: amanda qualls, burglary victim "went to work like a regular day, then came back and went in through the garage, and that's when i noticed that there were lights on and my door had been pushed open." amanda qualls says her entire world was turned upside down when she came back to her home on newby chapel road on friday.she realized someone had been in her house while she was gone... and they didn't leave empty-handed. amanda qualls, burglary victim "every piece of jewelry that i've ever owned for 28 years is gone. i have nothing. i don't have one piece of jewelry." a pair of two-carat diamond earrings that she got as a graduation gift was included. but that's not all they took. her gun was also missing.. and still, the list goes on. amanda qualls, burglary victim "the jewelry chest was my grandmother's. my granddad's wallet was in there. they're both deceased. it's things you can buy, but you can't get the sentimental value back." qualls says the incident definitely put her on edge... she even bought a surveillance system the very next day. amanda qualls, burglary victim "after someone comes into your home, your sense of security is just completely taken away. so, anything that can help get that sense of security back, of course, is well worth it." now, qualls is offering a one- thousand-dollar cash reward for any information that could lead to getting her things back. amanda qualls, burglary victim "that would be the ultimate thing for me for christmas. that would be the best christmas gift i could get." reporting in limestone county,