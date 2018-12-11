Speech to Text for Dangers of Black Ice on the Roads During Cold Weather

new this evening... with talk of ice potentially covering some roads overnight - public works crews for the city of madison are on standby. waay 31's brittany collins is live there now after learning what their plan is. madison city public works and madison city police are already communicating on how they are going to handle any potential black ice. they saidif it does rain tonight---it shouldn't mess up the salt and sand they'll spread on the roads. since drivers in the tn valley are not used to driving on black ice...many are going to be careful on the roads. i've had a incident where i hit some and it hit me and it was frightening. now i know what to do and make sure you stop way before, you know? mike gentle with madison public works tells me crews are prepared to work overnight if madison police report any ice on the roads. we already have the spreader inside the shop and keeping it warm where it won't freeze up. we won't put the material in until it freeze up. gentle says black ice blends in with the asphalt on the roads...and you won't notice it until you drive into it. they're expecting it to form between midnight and 5 in the morning. we try to get in before dark during the winter times, so definitely don't want to be out on the roads when it's icy for sure. places expected to freeze up are the medians, overpasses, and bridges...so gentle recommend that drivers slow down and be safe. yeah i'm ready for that, yeah. we just take our time in the morning. i'm scared a little but and i will be in before it gets dark. i also reached out to huntsville public works. they've already spread salt on monte sano blvd earlier this afternoon in certain places. they will also have crews on standby. reporting in madison county brittany collins waay 31 news.