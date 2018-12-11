Speech to Text for LawCall: How To Hire An Attorney

show on point we pull them out. you can send your questions to lawcall@waaytv.com. will league joins from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here. >> will league: i'm excited to be here. stump the chump. >> sharon doviet: makes us a little nervous. >> will league: workers comp, premises liability, the questions can come from anywhere, if we don't know the answer we'll make one up or -- >> sharon doviet: point you to the right direction anyway. choosing a lawyer, ho dow you choose a law when you're faced with a case you know nothing about? >> will league: number one, do research. look and see what the credentials are of that particular lawyer, what he or she specializes in. do they go to court? can they go to court? what verdicts do they have? what types of cases do they handle specifically? number one rule, really, sharon is do your research. there is a movement of mass volume advertising, which we've all seen, but make sure that particular attorney is going to take your case, that particular attorney knows how to get in and out of the courtroom. oftentimes attorneys advertise, hey, we want to keep you out of the courtroom. that might be preferable for some but if it calls for it, make sure your attorney can go try a case and he's comfortable resolving the case prior to litigation or if litigation is warranted, that your attorney knows how to get in and out of the courtroom and oftentimes with the volume advertising, i'll tell you they're not trying a lot of cases and what clients don't know is that oftentimes if the lawyer doesn't know how to go to the courtroom, then nobody will respect that particular negotiation, if you will. and so do your research, make sure he or she knows what they're doing. they do try cases, but not somebody who is just aggressive and